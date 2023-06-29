While thunderstorms early Thursday dampened some commutes and downed some tree limbs, they also brought needed precipitation to much of east-central and southeast Nebraska.

A wide swath of east-central Nebraska received at least half an inch of rain, including much of Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe Counties, said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Eppley Airfield received .78 of an inch and the Lincoln airport tallied .68 of an inch. Eppley also recorded a peak wind gust of 58 mph, the minimum considered in the severe category.

However, some parts of the region received significantly higher rainfall totals, with some areas in southeast Nebraska reporting more than 2 inches, parts of eastern Pottawattamie County in Iowa receiving 2 to 3 inches and the southern part of the county tallying more than an inch.

The storm also did some damage before reaching eastern Nebraska. The weather service's Hastings office reported that overnight storms in the southwest portion of its territory, particularly Furnas and Harlan Counties, not only damaged windows and siding and downed trees but also decimated crops in some areas.

Omaha's official tally brought the monthly total for June to date to 2.06 inches, less than half of the usual June total of 4.44 inches. Omaha's last significant rainfall event was the .89 of an inch recorded at Eppley on June 1. May and June typically are the area's wettest months.

Omaha is coming off its driest month of May, when just 0.17 of an inch of rain fell. The weather service said that is the least amount of precipitation for May in Omaha since 1871, when record-keeping began.

But the area has several chances for additional moisture in the coming days, Fajman said.

The weather service was predicting a possible repeat of Thursday morning's storm between midnight and 7 a.m. Friday, with the potential for hail, damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

However, any rain was expected mainly before 2 p.m. Friday, well before the start of Friday's concert at Omaha's Memorial Park. The odds increase overnight Friday and into Saturday, with a 70% to 80% chance of precipitation in the area. Southeast Nebraska will be on the highest end of that range.

For the July 4th holiday, the weather service is calling for a high of 94 and a lesser chance of rain, between 20% and 30%, in the afternoon and evening.

For a good portion of June, an upper-level ridge was perched over much of the area, suppressing precipitation chances, Fajman said. This weekend, low-pressure systems are expected to pass through, bringing the rain chances.

