Metropolitan Community College is seeking to take over the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center adjacent to its Fort Omaha campus for future expansion, a move that would effectively end a 155-year military presence at the historic site.

A provision in the federal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, passed late last year, authorizes a “no-cost land exchange” of the Marine base to MCC. U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., inserted the provision at the request of college administrators.

Bacon said the deal is likely still several years in the future and is contingent upon relocating the Marines’ training center to a new facility. Possible sites could include the National Guard’s new Bellevue Readiness Center, which is slated to open in late 2024 on South 25th Street near Willow Lakes Golf Course, or the Guard’s newly flood-proofed Camp Ashland training center.

“The goal is to try to find something comparable, or better, for the Marines,” Bacon said. “But the goal also has to be zero cost to the Marines.”

Metropolitan Community College officials declined requests for an interview on their plans for the Marines’ site, and a Marine Corps representative could not be reached for comment.

But the college’s board of governors did discuss the possible expansion during a meeting last July, describing the 8-acre Marine Corps site at North 30th Street and Laurel Avenue as a “valuable piece of property due to its location and potential usage.”

Originally called Sherman Barracks, Fort Omaha was established in 1868 as an Army supply depot for several states and territories in the upper Midwest, and a command center for the Indian Wars of the late 19th century. It was the site of the landmark U.S. District Court trial Standing Bear v. Crook in 1879, which established that members of Native American tribes had rights as U.S. citizens.

The site was closed in 1896 but reopened several times, including as a military balloon training school before and during World War I and a work camp for Italian prisoners of war during World War II.

The Navy used Fort Omaha from 1947 to 1974 as a Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Training Center.

MCC took over all but 12 acres of Fort Omaha — which had been named a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places — in 1975. The college received 4 additional acres of military surplus property in 2011 as part of large-scale $90 million campus renovation and expansion.

The college has preserved many historic Fort Omaha buildings dating to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The Marine Corps Reserve Training Center is the last military site on the property.

According to an informational packet provided to MCC’s board of governors, the college is seeking “immediate title and ownership of the land and buildings” now used by the Marines.

The packet said college officials hope to renovate the two-story Marine Corps facility to include classrooms and laboratories, a gymnasium for community athletic events, and a centralized headquarters for its multi-campus maintenance operations.

The training center’s parking lot — part of which MCC already leases — would be upgraded and connected with the college’s adjacent Building 10, which is currently being refurbished as a library and classroom center.

“In keeping with its mission and purpose, MCC would propose to renovate the existing facilities to harmonize with the campus’s welcoming aesthetic,” according to the informational packet.

Bacon predicted a “long process” before the move could take place, including finding and securing a site, finding money to build a new training center, and securing the military’s approval for the entire project.

“We want to keep the Marines in the community,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get this.”

