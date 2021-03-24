Metro holding online meetings to help guide transit plans

One particular area of focus will be expansion of Metro’s ORBT rapid bus service.

Last November, Omaha started its first ORBT line down Dodge Street. Now, two big questions facing Metro: What line is next? And where will future lines go?

Metro says it also will look at adding new service types and expanding its service. Also on the table are more frequent routes and improvements to bus stops.

According to Metro, community feedback will guide the agency’s selection of future ORBT lines and corridors to serve with high frequency bus service.

The initial three meetings will offer the same information on trends and data, discuss the impact of COVID-19 and look at issues that could influence transit in the future. Virtual participants will have a chance to work on an activity to identify future ORBT lines.

Meeting recordings and summaries will be available later.