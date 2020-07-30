Metro names new executive director as transit grows in Omaha

With Metro transit poised for expansion, the transit agency will bring on a new chief executive with experience in Omaha and Los Angeles to lead the way.

Thursday, the Metro board voted unanimously to offer Lauren Cencic the position as the agency’s new chief executive officer. Pending contract negotiations, Cencic, 37, will replace longtime Executive Director Curt Simon, who is retiring.

Cencic said she’s enthusiastic about the opportunity. Cencic said Simon built an incredible foundation for Metro, and she’s excited to now become a part of the agency’s next steps forward.

Cencic is in line to take leadership of the transit agency as Metro looks to expand and community interest in transit increases.

Metro is in the final steps before launching its first bus rapid transit line — the Omaha area’s largest transit investment in decades. The agency also is looking to expand operations in Sarpy County after receiving authority from the Nebraska Legislature.