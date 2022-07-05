 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Metro Omaha seeks student art submissions for bus wraps

  • Updated
  • 0
Metro Omaha bus

Metro Omaha is holding a contest for area students to design artwork that will be showcased on buses.

 METRO OMAHA

A new Metro Omaha contest is giving students a chance to see their art featured on an Omaha bus. 

Omaha and Council Bluffs area middle and high school students can submit artwork in the Wheel Appeal contest until Aug. 1. Two winning designs will be selected to showcase on Omaha buses, according to Metro Omaha. 

The contest is open to students who attended school in the 2021-22 school year, or who are homeschooled. A committee of Metro Omaha staff and community members will choose one winner for the middle school age group and one winner for the high school age group, according to the release.  

Students can submit either hand-drawn or digital art and submissions must be the student's original artwork. Entries are limited to one per student and can be emailed to outreach@ometro.com using the subject line "Wheel Appeal Contest," or mailed to or dropped off at the Metro office at 2222 Cuming St. Entries must be received by 4 p.m. Aug. 1. 

People are also reading…

The winners will be notified by Aug. 31 and their artwork will be featured for up to a year on a bus. 

The contest application form and artwork templates are available at ometro.com/WheelAppeal

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment after a gunman opened fire in a crowd in Philadelphia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert