Metro Omaha unveils buses displaying student art

Two Omaha-area students will now have a chance to see their own artwork cruising around town.

Metro Omaha announced Friday that Cecilia Urbanski and Dylan Conrad were the winners of its "Wheel Appeal" contest and unveiled their artwork on two of Metro’s 40-foot-long buses.

The contest was part of Metro’s 50th anniversary celebration and reflected the transportation agency’s mission of connecting people, places and opportunities, said Lauren Cencic, Metro Omaha CEO. Area students submitted entries over the summer, and a committee of Metro staff and community members selected a high school winner and middle school winner, according to a press release.

Urbanski, a senior at Marian High School, was the winning high school student. Cencic said the committee thought Urbanski's colorful design, which incorporated the message “Spread Love Omaha,” represented the people of Omaha and its sense of community.

Conrad, a freshman at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, won the middle school contest, as she had just finished eighth grade before submitting her design. Cencic said Conrad’s design, which featured large koi fish, was chosen for its environmental focus.

"This is one of the really fun things we get to do at Metro,” Cencic said. “It really shows the talent of our students and our community members.”

On Friday, both students and their families saw their art on display for the first time as the two wrapped buses pulled into the parking lot at Metro’s headquarters.

Conrad said her design was inspired by the koi at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

“I was just shocked,” she said, to learn that the committee had picked her submission.

Urbanski said it was amazing to see her artwork displayed on such a grand scale. She hopes her message of spreading love resonates.

“If we can recognize the importance of love, we can recognize the importance of one another,” she said. “It’s very simple, but I think it’s what the world needs to hear.”