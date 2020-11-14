Metro steps up health and safety protocols for pandemic

Metro has taken numerous steps to address health and safety in its buses during the pandemic.

Masks: Masks are required on Metro buses, although the agency acknowledges riders occasionally board without a mask. All drivers are required to wear a face covering, and a barrier shield is installed around the driver's seat.

Air circulation: Metro estimates that the air in an ORBT bus will be completely exchanged every five to 14 minutes. Metro figures that’s the result of bus doors opening at every stop, the bus HVAC system filtering air and, potentially, roof hatches being open if the heating or air is off.

Distancing: Riders are encouraged to practice good social distancing, and the larger ORBT buses should help with that. Overall, ridership is down, but Metro says it will monitor routes so they allow people to maintain distance.

If an ORBT bus is too full for someone’s comfort, another bus should follow in 10 minutes. Plus, the free fares through mid-March will allow people to avoid clustering at the front of the bus to pay. Riders can enter at any of the three doors.

Cleaning: Metro cleans the interior of buses more often and has added an antimicrobial coating to seats. Every night, all buses are “rigorously” cleaned, Metro says.

