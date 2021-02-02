Metro transit will tighten mask enforcement on Omaha buses

Metro transit will tighten its mask policy for city buses as the Biden Administration sets a new masking order for public transportation.
Under the City of Omaha’s mask mandate, Metro already required masks for bus riders. But if someone without a mask wanted to ride, Metro did not enforce the mask requirement.
Starting Tuesday, transportation operators must require people on board to wear masks when boarding, riding and disembarking, according to a new federal order from the CDC. It applies to buses, airplanes, trains, taxis and ride-shares.
The same mask mandate applies at transportation hubs, including transit stations and airports.
Now, Metro says it will deny boarding for people not wearing proper face coverings. Exceptions under the new mask rules are allowed for anyone with a disability and for children under age 2.
Jason Rose, communications and community relations manager for Metro, said the agency was putting up posters on the rules at bus shelters and transit centers and even distributing some masks at major transit centers if people needed them.
Rose said Metro has seen good compliance from riders with the earlier masking rules.
The new federal rules also apply at Eppley Airfield, and Steve McCoy, director of air service and business development for the Omaha Airport Authority, said the new rule will create consistency across the country.
Eppley Airfield has required masks in the airport terminal since August, coinciding with Omaha’s mask mandate. The Omaha Airport Authority also has put a focus on health and safety protocols in the pandemic.
Masks have “just become part of the expected travel experience,” McCoy said.
The new federal order will not change the Omaha Airport Authority’s overall requirement, McCoy said.
One exception will change: Previously, children under age 5 didn’t need a mask; the new rule exempts children under age 2.