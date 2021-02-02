Metro transit will tighten mask enforcement on Omaha buses

Metro transit will tighten its mask policy for city buses as the Biden Administration sets a new masking order for public transportation.

Under the City of Omaha’s mask mandate, Metro already required masks for bus riders. But if someone without a mask wanted to ride, Metro did not enforce the mask requirement.

Starting Tuesday, transportation operators must require people on board to wear masks when boarding, riding and disembarking, according to a new federal order from the CDC. It applies to buses, airplanes, trains, taxis and ride-shares.

The same mask mandate applies at transportation hubs, including transit stations and airports.

Now, Metro says it will deny boarding for people not wearing proper face coverings. Exceptions under the new mask rules are allowed for anyone with a disability and for children under age 2.

Jason Rose, communications and community relations manager for Metro, said the agency was putting up posters on the rules at bus shelters and transit centers and even distributing some masks at major transit centers if people needed them.