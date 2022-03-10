Metro weighing ambitious options for future transit in Omaha

Metro is reaching its final stop in the development of an "aspirational" plan that will shape the future of Omaha transit.

Armed with input gathered from nearly 20 community meetings, the agency that oversees the city's public transportation will soon choose one of three scenarios meant to guide Metro over the next five to 10 years.

All three scenarios, which were outlined by Metro officials during a Facebook live forum hosted by the North Omaha Neighborhood Alliance on Wednesday, would cost significantly more than Metro's current budget.

Each scenario would cost about $52 million a year to operate, said Lauren Cencic, Metro CEO. That's about 58% more than Metro currently spends.

"Any of these scenarios would take a gradual progression to get there," Cencic said, "so all of these are a little aspirational in nature, but they really set that goal for ourselves as a region as far as where we'd like to get to."

Wednesday's virtual forum was the last of four community meetings in March meant to gather feedback and shape final decisions on which of the three scenarios will move forward.

The process was part of the MetroNEXT initiative, the agency’s yearlong planning effort to improve transit in the Omaha region. MetroNEXT began in 2021 with 14 community meetings that brought hundreds of Omahans to share their ideas and priorities with the agency.

Metro used the input to draft the three scenarios.

Each scenario emphasizes a different strategy: improvements to rider amenities, bolstering existing bus routes or extending service to new areas.

The final plan could include parts from all three, said Evan Schweitz, Metro's senior transit planner.

Scenario A focuses on upgrading physical infrastructure at bus stops and stations. This includes studying and implementing rapid transit lines along 24th Street, 72nd Street and the North Beltline, which is an abandoned rail corridor connecting North Omaha to the Midtown area.

The scenario would double the number of bus shelters, add real-time arrival displays at 50 bus stops, and open a new park-and-ride lot in North Omaha.

This scenario has the largest increase in rapid service hours, Schweitz said.

Scenario A addresses many of Metro's top goals, scoring highest in improving the travel experience and sustainability through an emphasis on high ridership.

Scenario B prioritizes improvements to existing bus schedules, adding 15-minute daytime frequency to five of Metro's main routes. It also includes running more buses in the evenings, seven days a week, as well as increasing the amount of service provided on weekends.

This scenario has the highest potential to promote equity in the region through improvements in travel times and better connections across Metro's network, officials said.

"Having routes that run every 15 minutes all day is really kind of a game changer in terms of allowing people to have a more flexible schedule," Schweitz said. "Whether they don't work the typical 8 to 5 shift, or they need to get to other destinations not just at rush hour."

Scenario C explores an expansion of Metro's services to new areas, which includes piloting three new shared-ride, flexible service zones, often called microtransit.

It would also add a Fort Street express route and a local bus route on 144th Street. It would increase service to Eppley Airfield to seven days a week.

Of the three scenarios, this one scores the most moderately for its impact on MetroNEXT goals, largely because it expands service in areas of lower potential ridership.

Feedback during Wednesday's forum included support for parts of Metro's plans that were included in all three scenarios: efforts to restore pre-COVID transit schedules, permanently fund Metro's "K-12 Rides Free" pilot program and adopt a new policy that would allow MOBY clients to ride the bus for free.

In 2019, Omaha spent about $40 per capita (or per person) on transit funding. That compares to $55 per capita in Lincoln, $67 in Kansas City and $73 in Des Moines.

"As a region, we need to decide what the right amount of investment in transit is," Cencic said. "In a lot of these scenarios that we are about to unveil, there are quite a few improvements outside of our current budget, but we think it's important to see what that would look like."

Omahans who were unable to attend the Metro meetings can still share their thoughts with the agency through an online survey that will close on Friday.

Feedback from meetings and surveys will help develop a final scenario for the MetroNEXT plan, which will likely be presented to the public in April.

"In the end, we want a plan that we can roll up our sleeves and get to work on," Cencic said.

