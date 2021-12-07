Michigan football player J.J. McCarthy donates $1,000 to UNL charity benefiting Omaha hospital

A University of Michigan football player has donated $1,000 to an effort that benefits Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha. It's one of many donations he has made from money he has received thanks to the new name, image, likeness (NIL) rule in college sports.

J.J. McCarthy, a backup quarterback for the Wolverines, posted a list of donations on social media Monday night. NCAA athletes were granted the opportunity to benefit financially from their NIL beginning July 1.

"As promised, a portion of my NIL money will be dedicated to children's hospitals, families and programs in need," McCarthy said on Twitter. "I will be using the following funds from my JJ for Kids Foundation to help do my part to make a difference during the holiday season."

According to the post, the $1,000 was donated through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dance Marathon that benefited Children's Hospital. The hospital is part of the Children's Miracle Network.