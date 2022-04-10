Midlanders donated to Goodfellows in February and March

February and March donations to Goodfellows, The World-Herald’s charity, totaled $9,522.52. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.
$2,000
Robert and Phyllis Newman
$1,500 Cari Sommer Charitable Fund; 1,500 State Farm Companies Foundation Matching Gift Program
$1,000 James and JoAnn Gould; James and Nancy Weiss Charitable Foundation
$500 The Kerry Dobson and Bruce Reneaud Fund; Norma C. Hinchcliff Charitable Fund
$292.52 Anonymous
$250 Arlene Reynolds
$200 Susan and Leon Phillips; Susan Gottsch
$100 Linda and Thomas Fowler; Katherine Campagna; Lorene Dulkoski; anonymous
$50 Verl and Joan Squire; Stuart Williams; Mark and Mary Kaipust
$30 In memory of Marlin Petermann – Kenneth and Janet Emken