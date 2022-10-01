Midwest Chingona Fest lends support to Latina business owners in Omaha

Before Midwest Chingona Fest came to life, the event was just an idea between two friends wanting to help support other Hispanic and Latina women and small-business owners in the Omaha area.

The result was a lively Saturday afternoon event at Stinson Park with music performances, several food and drinks options and dozens of small-business owners selling clothing, art and more.

The event was co-founded by Fabiola Lomeli and Julia Carrillo, two local small-business owners. Lomeli said Carrillo, who owns a brand called Chingona, approached her about creating the event. Lomeli said she had previous experience organizing events, so she felt confident they could bring it to life.

Many of the vendors at the event were Latina women. Lomeli said she and Carrillo wanted to especially give Hispanic and Latina small-business owners a chance to shine.

“We wanted to have something just to bring the community together, something to support Latina women and just celebrate our Hispanic culture,” she said.

Chingona, a Spanish term, previously carried negative connotations, but some Latina women have reclaimed it in recent years. Carrillo said to her it means an empowered woman who helps other women.

The event also included a Chingona contest, where a committee chose from women nominated by the public in areas including health care worker, teacher and overall community leader, Lomeli said.

Attendees at the event, according to Lomeli, said they were glad to have something representing Hispanic and Latino culture, and specifically focused on the female perspective.

"People have come up to us and they're thanking us for putting on something like this," Lomeli said. "It makes me feel really good knowing that we're the first people to do it."

Taidet Perez, owner of Arte Mi Mexico, was at the event selling brightly colored handbags and hair accessories. Perez said she sources her products from Mexico and likes to sell items that represent Hispanic and Latino culture, so she appreciated the focus of the event.

“This is pretty much putting us in the spotlight,” she said. “I love it. When they came up with the idea for this type of event I was so excited.”

Jair Rodriguez, a local artist and muralist, was doing a live painting session at the festival and said he enjoyed the atmosphere the event provided. Rodriguez said he was working on a piece representing the adelitas, female soldiers from the Mexican Revolution that he feels are often misrepresented.

“I'm just painting them how they really were — fighting alongside their male counterparts in the war," he said. "I thought it would be a little homage to them."

Carrillo said it was exciting to see everyone out at the event Saturday, and she and Lomeli hope to grow the event in future years.

“Seeing all the people come together and everybody's smiling and having a good time, it's a beautiful thing," Carrillo said.