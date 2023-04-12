When Michael "Mike" Liddy graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in electrical engineering, he didn't know exactly what he would do for a living, but he did know that he didn't want to be an electrical engineer.

He went on to work for IBM, became a co-founder of First Data Resources, owned several ranches in Nebraska's Loup and Cherry Counties, became a championship bridge player, a blues harpist and father to a blended family of eight children.

Liddy retired from FDR in 1985, five years after it was bought by American Express. He later became chief executive officer of Service Data, a processing company for securities in Omaha, before retiring for the second time in 1991.

Liddy, 82, died Monday in hospice care at Miles Memory Care in Papillion. A shiva service will be held Sunday at the Liddy's Omaha home, his wife Deana Liddy said. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Born in Lincoln in 1940, Liddy was raised in Columbus and O'Neill, Nebraska. His studies at the university were interrupted by a two-year stint in the U.S. Army that ended in 1962. He then worked for General Dynamics repairing communications devices in missile silos around the country before returning to college.

"He said the only thing he knew after graduating was that he did not want to be an electrical engineer," his wife said. "Fortunately, he was hired by IBM and eventually taught computer coding and systems courses for them. He was fortunate to join IBM at a time when computers were becoming a major part of business."

Liddy left IBM to found First Data Resources with Perry E. “Bill” Esping and Jack Weekly, who died in 1998 and 2004, respectively. He met Esping when IBM assigned him to their Mutual of Omaha account.

"Bill was a salesperson servicing that account at that time. Mike designed the system they used and he wrote the code from scratch for the credit card data processing program," Deana said. "They built the company after taking over a local bank doing card processing and built it into an international company."

Liddy was a person "who did not suffer fools," his wife said. He was also someone who put in 20-hour days and respected the work of others.

"He loved First Data and he loved the job of building the best processor system in the world at that time," she said. "It gave him great joy and he still remembered working those long hours as one of the best times in his life."

Liddy and his first wife, Martha Young, had six children before divorcing in the 1980s. He met Deana (Charyn) Finkler, a professor of psychology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, they married in 1991.

The couple bonded over their love of duplicate bridge. Their blended family had eight children, then ages 22 to 3, and they also raised a grandson.

The Liddys split time between Omaha and their home on Colorado's front range near Denver. They loved to walk long distances and to hike in the mountains.

The family enjoyed traveling, including to Samarkand, Tibet, Namibia, Argentina and Iceland. They took many bicycle tours in Europe and in the San Juan Islands of Washington State.

"Mike loved learning new things in-depth and read extensively in neuroscience and cosmology and in Jewish studies." Deana said. "Mike was a man with enormous joy of living and a dynamic smile. He had a dry sense of humor and loved reading and learning new words."

A member of the historic B’nai Israel Synagogue in Council Bluffs, Liddy was also a talented blues harpist and music lover of all genres, particularly old-time country western, blues and classical, his wife said.

Liddy was preceded in death by a son, Thomas J. Liddy; and, in addition to his wife, is survived by sons, James Liddy and John Liddy, both of Valentine, Nebraska, Richard Liddy of Hickman, Nebraska, and Joshua Finkler of Buffalo Creek, Colorado; daughters, Ruth Liddy of Omaha, Jean Liddy of New Zealand, and Kathleen Finkler of Indian Hills, Colorado; and sisters, Judy Farrington of Seattle, Tanya Liddy of Portland, Oregon and Colleen Groth of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

