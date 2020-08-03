Mild temperatures to greet Omaha for start of the week

A respite from summer is in store for a couple of days before warmer weather begins a comeback.

Monday in particular should be near perfect: Highs in the 70s and a light northeasterly wind are expected for the Omaha area, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday were expected be a tad warmer, with highs topping out in the upper 70s to about 80. The mercury might not hit 90 until the weekend, according to the weather service. Overnight lows are forecast in the 50s and 60s.

“This is a fairly cool week for August, not record-breaking cold by any means, but it will feel cool compared to the 90s of the last several weeks,” said Hallie Bova, a weather service meteorologist.

Omaha just completed its 29th driest and 35th warmest July in 150 years of records, Bova said.