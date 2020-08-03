You are the owner of this article.
Mild temperatures to greet Omaha for start of the week
A respite from summer is in store for a couple of days before warmer weather begins a comeback.

Monday in particular should be near perfect: Highs in the 70s and a light northeasterly wind are expected for the Omaha area, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday were expected be a tad warmer, with highs topping out in the upper 70s to about 80. The mercury might not hit 90 until the weekend, according to the weather service. Overnight lows are forecast in the 50s and 60s.

“This is a fairly cool week for August, not record-breaking cold by any means, but it will feel cool compared to the 90s of the last several weeks,” said Hallie Bova, a weather service meteorologist.

Omaha just completed its 29th driest and 35th warmest July in 150 years of records, Bova said.

Drought persists in the Omaha area, but there’s some hope that it could ease in August, according to the forecast issued at the end of July by the Climate Prediction Center. Whether drought lifts will depend upon rainfall, though there’s no strong bias toward above-average rainfall in the agency’s August projections for Nebraska and Iowa.

Recent rains have helped but have not erased Omaha’s deficit. In the past week, Omaha has received about 0.7 of an inch of rain. Since the start of summer Omaha has received only 4.36 inches of rain, which is about half of normal.

Bova said there is a slight chance of overnight showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. The chance of rain continues into Sunday, according to the weather service.

The Climate Prediction Center said the outlook for the last three weeks of August favors a return to warmer than average weather in Nebraska and Iowa. The chance of rain is less certain in the latter part of August, according to the agency.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

