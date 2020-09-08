 Skip to main content
Millard board keeps tax levy nearly steady on rising property valuations
Millard board keeps tax levy nearly steady on rising property valuations

Millard property owners will see a slightly reduced property tax rate next year, but not necessarily a lower tax bill, under a budget approved by the Millard school board Tuesday.

Board members voted 6-0 to approve the nearly $248 million general fund budget, a 2.98% increase over the current one.

The board set the tax rate at $1.2201 per $100 of valuation, down from $1.2260.

“Our levy is actually more than three cents lower than it was two years ago,” said Chad Meisgeier, the district’s chief financial officer.

But valuations in Nebraska’s third-largest district are up 6.7%.

Under the new tax rate, the owner of a $200,000 house will pay about $2,440 in property taxes to the school district.

If the house was marked up by the average valuation increase, the bill would be about $2,604.

The district will make use of $1.587 million provided through the CARES Act, the federal COVID-19 relief law, to offset costs related to the pandemic.

Meisgeier said the district has easily spent $2.5 million on COVID-19 expenses.

Among the more significant expenses are cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment such as masks and barriers, technology and extra staffing, he said.

joe.dejka@owh.com

Joe covers education for The World-Herald, focusing on pre-kindergarten through high school. Phone: 402-444-1077.

