Millard board keeps tax levy nearly steady on rising property valuations

Millard property owners will see a slightly reduced property tax rate next year, but not necessarily a lower tax bill, under a budget approved by the Millard school board Tuesday.
Board members voted 6-0 to approve the nearly $248 million general fund budget, a 2.98% increase over the current one.
The board set the tax rate at $1.2201 per $100 of valuation, down from $1.2260.
“Our levy is actually more than three cents lower than it was two years ago,” said Chad Meisgeier, the district’s chief financial officer.
But valuations in Nebraska’s third-largest district are up 6.7%.
Under the new tax rate, the owner of a $200,000 house will pay about $2,440 in property taxes to the school district.
If the house was marked up by the average valuation increase, the bill would be about $2,604.
The district will make use of $1.587 million provided through the CARES Act, the federal COVID-19 relief law, to offset costs related to the pandemic.
Meisgeier said the district has easily spent $2.5 million on COVID-19 expenses.
Among the more significant expenses are cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment such as masks and barriers, technology and extra staffing, he said.
joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077
