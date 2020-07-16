You are the owner of this article.
Millard Days canceled this year due to coronavirus
Millard Days is the latest community festival to see a cancellation because of COVID-19.

The community festival was scheduled for Aug. 25 through Aug. 30. Organizers said they "simply cannot safely bring people together for the six-day event and protect their health."

In past years, the event has included a carnival, parade, live music and beer garden. It will be back in 2021, organizers said. 

