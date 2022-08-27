Millard Days parade brings out community for annual celebration

The sounds of cymbals, stomps and cheers reverberated through the streets of Millard Saturday as the procession for the 58th annual Millard Days parade made its way down the suburb's main street.

Millard, a suburban neighborhood in southwest Omaha, celebrates its community each year with a week packed full of festivities. This year's festival in Andersen Park concludes Sunday.

Late Saturday morning, thousands from the neighborhood and its surrounding areas came to watch the celebration's prime event: the parade. Marching bands and cheerleaders from all three of Millard's main high schools performed for the crowd as kids on giant mountain bikes rode up and down the street popping wheelies. Spectating children raced into the road during lulls to collect dropped candy.

Lindsey Cottrell, a Millard resident, came to watch her daughter perform in the Millard West marching band. She said that she enjoys events like this because they give her an opportunity to be with her neighbors.

"It's a unity thing," she said. "Seeing everybody get together, especially after COVID and everything, is really cool."

Britni King attended the parade with her two young children, who sat on the curb collecting candy in giant zip-close bags. Though she often went to the parade in her youth, it was the first time that she brought her kids to the celebration.

"I don't think they knew what to expect until we got here," she said of her kids. "It's nice to be around a lot of people at such a supportive event."

Since the celebration began in 1964, the Millard Days Committee has raised and donated over $384,000 to community causes like the Boy Scouts and Special Olympics — to name just a few.

"We have helped with improvements to nearly every park in the Millard area, fire department rescue equipment, scholarships to high school seniors, and numerous other worthy causes," said JR Christiansen, the Millard Days chairman for 2022, in a news release.

The festivities will continue all day Sunday, kicking off with the annual horseshoe tournament at 10 a.m. The carnival will remain open until 6 p.m., with afternoon festivities like face painting, a free ice cream social and an appearance from the Omaha Police Department's mounted patrol division.