Millard plans soft opening to practice protocols, then return of students — if disease trend allows

The Millard Public Schools plans a soft opening of schools next week with students learning coronavirus protocols in small groups, then the return of all students for in-person learning Aug. 17.

The full resumption of classes assumes that trends in the spread of COVID-19 allow. To allow for flexibility, the school board Monday passed a resolution authorizing Superintendent Jim Sutfin to make changes in attendance without a board vote. Sutfin would have to bring his actions to the board within 10 days.

Sutfin said adults in the community need to do their part by masking up and social distancing if schools are to succeed.

"We are the problem," Sutfin said of adults. "We have to be a part of that solution."

About 4,200 students have enrolled in the district's remote-learning option, nearly 20% of the district's enrollment. That will reduce the number of children in buildings and ease social distancing, officials said.

Fallbacks for the district include an option to reduce by half the number of kids attending school at one time or fully remote instruction.

Board member Dave Anderson said the goal is to to keep students in school "as long as we possibly can."