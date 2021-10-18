Millard South graduate delays med school to help trapped Afghans escape

Rauf, who works with a network of about 100 relatives and friends still in Afghanistan, was able to arrange a 50-hour overland trip, past 12 Taliban checkpoints, for Khalili and his family, who had been in hiding from the Taliban. They were finally able to hike across the border into Pakistan on Oct. 5.

“They don’t have the kind of ground support that I have,” Rauf said, referring to other groups that had tried and failed to evacuate the family.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., who has worked with Rauf’s group, praised its “heroic work” in a press release last week.

“Organizations like Human First are, in a certain sense, replacing government efforts,” Fortenberry said. “But they need the support of the United States government and charitable organizations to finish this work so we can save more lives.”

Rauf said that the congressman has helped clear passage for evacuees to neighboring countries, and put Human First in touch with U.S. State Department officials. The State Department, he said, recently began working with Human First on evacuation flights.

Rauf was granted permission to immigrate to the U.S. in 2010, 16 years after his first family member, his oldest sister, gained her OK, and four years after his parents.