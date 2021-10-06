Millard South volleyball mom Terri Hagedorn dies at 47 following battle with cancer

Millard South High School volleyball mom Terri Hagedorn died at home on Monday, her husband Roger said.

The 47-year-old was diagnosed with sarcoma in spring of 2020. The rare cancer develops in the bones and soft tissues.

The family said they’ll hold a celebration of her life in the spring.

“Her wish was to be cremated, and we’re going to take her to St. Pete's (beach in Florida) where we like to vacation," Roger Hagedorn said. "She wants to be on the beach.”

Terri is also survived by daughter, Emily, and son, Nathan, both of whom attend Millard South. Terri was a graduate, and the school and volleyball community has been raising funds for the family.

Emily is a member of the Patriot volleyball team. On Sept. 23, with the help of the Omaha Fire Department, Terri, who had been in hospice care, was able to attend the Millard South-Millard North match to watch her daughter play one last time.

Tuesday night's Millard South game against No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South was also dedicated to Terri. Roger said the school made the announcement before the match.

“I did not know that was going to happen,” he said.