While he may be known as "Horrible Harry" on the NFL field, Harrison Phillips was all smiles Saturday as he hosted a camp at his alma mater Millard West.

Phillips hosted his fifth Harrison's Playmakers camp in Omaha Saturday morning, which brought out around 200 children and adults with disabilities to participate in sports activities.

A defensive tackle who graduated from Millard West in 2014 and then played at Stanford, Phillips was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018. After becoming a free agent, he signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

Phillips said he started hosting the camp to allow children and adults with disabilities to try out different sports. At Saturday's event, ten groups rotated between different stations, which included football, soccer and basketball-centered drills.

"I started Harrison's Playmakers just to provide opportunities for those with developmental differences and special needs the opportunity to participate in sports that they maybe would never get the opportunity to," he said. "And also to empower the youth and flip the negative perception that these kids with differences can't do things, because that's obviously not true."

While Phillips also hosts similar camps in other cities across the country, he said being back in Omaha and at his alma mater feels special.

"Out of all my camps I do across the country, this one's my favorite, because this is the place that raised me," he said. "This is home."

Participants responded with an enthusiastic cheer when Phillips asked who had had fun that morning, and many said they're excited to come back next year.

At the end of the camp, before participants took a group photo and took home goodie bags, Phillips offered words of wisdom to the crowd of participants, parents and volunteers.

"Everyone's going to have struggles, everyone's going to go through tough times," he told the crowd. "But those things will make you stronger on the back end."

Phillips also shared that part of the reason he wanted to start the camp was the relationships he formed with individuals with development differences in school and through his mother's at-home daycare when he was growing up.

Saturday's event allowed Phillips to do something much more light-hearted than his day job, he said.

"It honestly is one of the only things that brings me that youthful joy when you're just like a kid at the playground playing," he said. "I'm just out here with 200 of my closest friends, my Playmakers, and having a great time."