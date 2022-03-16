Millard West senior charged with manslaughter in friend's death is released from jail

A Douglas County judge on Wednesday released an 18-year-old Millard West senior on his own recognizance after hearing the details of the deadly shooting of the young man's best friend.

Blake W. Miller has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the Saturday night shooting death of 18-year-old Tanner Farrell, a Ralston High School senior. Miller was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

Miller's attorney, William Bianco, told Douglas County Judge Marcela Keim that he and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine had talked about the conditions of Miller's release before Wednesday's court hearing. Kleine had agreed to letting Miller out of jail, Bianco said.

Kleine has said Miller, who was drinking beer with two friends at his house, pulled out his .22-caliber rifle and pointed it at Farrell. Miller pulled the trigger, thinking it was unloaded, and shot Farrell in the chest, Kleine said.

Miller’s parents were not home, he said.

“It just shows you what can happen when somebody who doesn’t apparently know what they’re doing is handling a firearm in an inappropriate manner, and we see the results,” Kleine said Tuesday.

Kleine said the manslaughter charge indicates that Miller unintentionally killed Farrell as he committed an unlawful act, which was pointing the gun at another person.

Bianco said Wednesday that Miller wanted to finish up at Millard West this spring and attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall. He is working on a farm to raise money for his college tuition, Bianco said.

If convicted of the manslaughter charge, Miller faces up to 20 years in prison.

Farrell’s parents, Tiffany and Jason Farrell, said in a statement Tuesday that their son and Miller have been best friends for years.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that (the manslaughter charge has) been filed,” they said. “We love Blake as one of our own. We want Blake and his family to know we are here and in support of them all.”

