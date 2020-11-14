Miller Park has a whole new shine in Omaha

“This was a gem sitting there, and for really not an amazing amount of money, you could really make a difference,” Braun said. “The idea was to get families into the park ... and to make it a center for the community. It seemed doable, and so far it’s working. That’s very cool.”

It’s not by accident that the Lozier Foundation cast its gaze on Miller Park. Lozier’s identity is bound up in North Omaha, Braun said.

The company, which describes itself as the nation’s largest manufacturer of store fixture systems, is headquartered in northeast Omaha. And the Lozier family hails from the neighborhood — Allan Lozier, chairman emeritus of the company, grew up just west of the park. He and his wife, Dianne, started the Lozier Foundation.

The private financial investment has been amplified by the on-site city staff who neighborhood residents say have proved pivotal to the park’s success. Park caretaker Chad Cawthon and Mike Rice, who oversees the golf course, make the public feel welcome and have gotten the park in its best shape in years, residents say.

“Honestly, they’re instrumental,” Michelle Jackson-Triplett, president of the Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association, said of Cawthon, Rice and the staff.