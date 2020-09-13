Minivan crashes through window at Omaha auto parts store

A minivan in Omaha crashed through a window at an Advanced Auto Parts store near Westside Middle School just off 84th Street and Center Road on Sunday afternoon.
The Omaha Fire Department said was no one was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to Douglas County dispatch.
The dark red minivan crashed through the window just to the left of the main entrance just before 1 p.m. Sunday. Initial communication between authorities on scanners stated that the vehicle's occupants had trouble getting out of the minivan while it sat partially inside the building but later got out. Other details regarding the crash were not clear.
September 13, 2020
wbauer@owh.com, 402-444-1069
