Minne Lusa Halloween event canceled because of coronavirus

Northeast Omaha's popular Halloween on the Boo-levard has been canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19.
Corey T. Starr, organizer of the all-volunteer event in the Minne Lusa neighborhood, said the concern is that the event naturally leads to large groups of people congregating closely together.
"While I acknowledge that people will still trick or treat, having a big, organized event that is designed to pull people toward focal points would probably be best to avoid this year," he said.
The central characteristic of Halloween on the Boo-levard is a series of displays on the islands on Minne Lusa Boulevard that children visit to get their treats.
Well over 2,000 children attended last year, Starr said.
Starr added that donors are under stress. Some of the businesses that help sponsor displays are struggling as their own incomes are down. And others are focused on meeting charitable needs elsewhere.
"Next year, things will pick up and be better," he said.
