Minne Lusa neighborhood plans holiday fair to showcase artists

The Minne Lusa neighborhood is launching what it hopes will become an annual holiday fair showcasing North Omaha artisans.

Sheri Wright, a co-sponsor of the event, said the fair has been in the works for months.

The neighborhood hosts several events to build community, Wright said, and the holiday fair is the newest example. Other activities include a pollinator garden, a traveling community coffee, Christmas lights bicycle tour and golf fundraiser. Its Halloween on the Boolevard is nationally recognized.

The craft fair is free and open to the public. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Viking Ship meeting hall, 2582 Redick Ave.

Items for sale include jewelry, holiday decorations, organic dog treats, forged glassware and textiles. Each vendor also is contributing an item for a raffle, and lunch will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Viking Ship.

“We want people to know that North Omaha is a wonderful place,” Wright said. “We are a diverse, growing, creative neighborhood.”