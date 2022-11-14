 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minne Lusa neighborhood plans holiday fair to showcase artists

  • 0

All the events in and around Omaha this November.

The Minne Lusa neighborhood is launching what it hopes will become an annual holiday fair showcasing North Omaha artisans.

Sheri Wright, a co-sponsor of the event, said the fair has been in the works for months.

The neighborhood hosts several events to build community, Wright said, and the holiday fair is the newest example. Other activities include a pollinator garden, a traveling community coffee, Christmas lights bicycle tour and golf fundraiser. Its Halloween on the Boolevard is nationally recognized.

The craft fair is free and open to the public. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Viking Ship meeting hall, 2582 Redick Ave.

Items for sale include jewelry, holiday decorations, organic dog treats, forged glassware and textiles. Each vendor also is contributing an item for a raffle, and lunch will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Viking Ship.

People are also reading…

“We want people to know that North Omaha is a wonderful place,” Wright said. “We are a diverse, growing, creative neighborhood.”

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

University of Virginia spokeswoman: "Still a very much active situation"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert