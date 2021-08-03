Missing 6-year-old boy may have fallen in Missouri River

A 6-year-old boy was missing and presumed to have fallen into the Missouri River at N.P. Dodge Park on Tuesday evening, emergency officials said.

Rescue teams searched for about three hours before stopping due to nightfall. The search will resume Wednesday morning.

At 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, Omaha police were called to the park with the report of the missing child, Lt. Shane Myers said.

Police said the boy was at the park for a family outing and was last seen playing in the river. Family members told police that they lost track of him and were unsure whether he had run off or was in the water.

Three boats belonging to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Eppley Fire and Rescue and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department were searching for the boy in the water.

ABLE-1, the police helicopter, searched by air, while officers on foot searched the dense woods around the park but found no sign of the boy. For that reason, Myers said, the search will continue to focus on the water.

“We’re pretty confident that he didn’t run off into the trees, and that he’s in the water somewhere,” he said.

A dive team was also called in to search the river. The park is on the northern edge of Omaha.

