Missing La Vista boy with autism could be playing game of hide-and-seek

La Vista police said Tuesday that it's possible a missing local boy with autism could be playing a game of hide-and-seek.

Ryan Larsen, 11, last was seen about noon Monday walking out of La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive. He is described as being about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

"We have information that he may have recently watched some videos on how to hide and how to hide from police," La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said Tuesday. "He has walked away and hid before. We know Ryan very well. He's brought treats to the police station."

The search for Ryan is concentrated around his school and home, Lausten said.

Ryan was wearing a black jacket, jeans and an Old Navy shirt. He was carrying a polka-dot umbrella. An endangered missing advisory has been issued by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Lausten said the search for Ryan includes several area law enforcement agencies. The search team also includes 16 recruits from the Sarpy-Douglas Law Enforcement Academy that trains officers for La Vista, Papillion, Bellevue and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.