Missing La Vista boy with autism may have watched videos on how to hide from people, police say

The search continues for an 11-year-old La Vista boy who went missing Monday.

Ryan Larsen was last seen about noon Monday walking out of La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive. He is described as being about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

La Vista police said in an update Tuesday night that the autistic boy has a history of running away and may have been hiding from police.

Ryan was wearing a black jacket, jeans and an Old Navy shirt. He was carrying a polka-dot umbrella. An endangered missing advisory has been issued by the Nebraska State Patrol.

A business between Ryan's school and his home caught the boy on security camera about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

"Between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. we know everything was fine," said La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten. "We knew yesterday that he was trying to hide from police because of the cruisers in the background that we saw."

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten noted that there's no evidence that points to Ryan being abducted.