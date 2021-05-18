 Skip to main content
Missing La Vista boy with autism may have watched videos on how to hide from people, police say
Missing La Vista boy with autism may have watched videos on how to hide from people, police say

The search continues for an 11-year-old La Vista boy who went missing Monday.

Ryan Larsen was last seen about noon Monday walking out of La Vista West Elementary School near 78th Street and Terry Drive. He is described as being about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

La Vista police said in an update Tuesday night that the autistic boy has a history of running away and may have been hiding from police.

Ryan was wearing a black jacket, jeans and an Old Navy shirt. He was carrying a polka-dot umbrella. An endangered missing advisory has been issued by the Nebraska State Patrol.

A business between Ryan's school and his home caught the boy on security camera about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Ryan Larsen

Ryan Larsen, age 11, was last seen about noon on Monday near 78th Street and Terry Drive in La Vista.

"Between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. we know everything was fine," said La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten. "We knew yesterday that he was trying to hide from police because of the cruisers in the background that we saw."

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten noted that there's no evidence that points to Ryan being abducted.

"We’ve had instances, at least a half dozen, where he’s ran and we’ve had to find him," Lausten said. "He’s probably at this point fearful. He takes medication and he doesn’t have it with him."

Ryan also may have investigated different types of videos of how to hide from people, Lausten said.

The search for Ryan includes several area law enforcement agencies and the National Guard. The search team also includes 16 recruits from the Sarpy-Douglas Law Enforcement Academy that trains officers for La Vista, Papillion, Bellevue and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

A sewer team from the city has also assisted with the search as well as a helicopter.

Anyone who believes they've found Ryan should call 911, Lausten said. Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call the La Vista Police Department at 402-331-1582.

La Vista police also ask that volunteers assisting with the search follow traffic laws, not trespass onto private property and search in groups of two or more.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo.

