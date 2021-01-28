Missouri woman sentenced to prison for role in 2018 Bellevue homicide

A 23-year-old woman who was found guilty of being an accessory in a Bellevue homicide was sentenced Thursday to five to 20 years in prison.

Krystal R. Martin of Hawk Point, Missouri, pleaded no contest in Sarpy County District Court to being an accessory in the stabbing death of Brent Quigley on June 26, 2018. During a preliminary hearing, a Bellevue detective said Martin told police that she and her boyfriend, Raymond T. Davis of Des Moines, left Omaha after the slaying.

Martin said she drove Davis to Des Moines and Chicago before they were arrested in Troy, Missouri. The detective also said Martin heard Davis and others talking about the slaying.

Davis, 33, faces life in prison after a a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He will be sentenced next month.

Police said five people were involved in the robbery and slaying of Quigley at his home near 42nd and Harrison Streets. Christopher J. Reagan, 47, of Omaha, was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Alisia C. Cooke, 30, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder. She is awaiting sentencing.