The Omaha area remains in a winter weather advisory until noon today as a mix of snow and rain fall in the region.

The National Weather Service reported that the heaviest snow today should fall over the northern parts of northeast Nebraska, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible there. Amounts will be less in the east-central Nebraska, and near the Nebraska-Kansas border, there may be little or no snow accumulation.

The rest of today will see a mix of snow and rain or drizzle with snow accumulations of up to 1 inch for most of the metro area. Today's high will be near 38 with light winds, the weather service reported. Tonight will be cloudy and windy, with a low around 26.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. More snow is expected in the area Saturday morning, but should turn to rain by mid-day, the weather service reported. The high will be near 42. Saturday night sees another chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023