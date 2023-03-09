The Omaha area remains in a winter weather advisory until noon today as a mix of snow and rain falls in the region.

The National Weather Service reported that the heaviest snow today should fall over the northern parts of northeast Nebraska, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation possible there. Amounts will be less in east-central Nebraska, and near the Nebraska-Kansas border, there may be little or no snow accumulation.

The rest of today will see a mix of snow and rain or drizzle, with snow accumulations of up to 1 inch for most of the metro area. Today's high will be near 38 with light winds, the weather service reported. Tonight will be cloudy and windy, with a low around 26.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. More snow is expected in the area Saturday morning, but should turn to rain by midday, the weather service said. The high will be near 42. Saturday night sees another chance of rain and snow before 11, then a slight chance of snow.

