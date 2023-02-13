Omaha and eastern Nebraska are expected to continue with well-above-normal daytime temperatures through Wednesday before seeing a significant chance for snowfall.

“It’s going to be an interesting week of weather,” Becky Kern, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Monday will be a fairly warm day, and Tuesday it’s going to be rainy but still above freezing.”

Cold air dropping down from British Columbia into the Rocky Mountains is forecast to spill out into the High Plains Wednesday into Thursday in the form of snow, Kern said. Snowfall estimates for Omaha are still up in the air, but the early projection calls for more snow south of the Interstate 80 corridor than north, she said.

“The snow chances for the Omaha area (will be) starting Wednesday evening into the early part of Thursday,” Kern said. “We could see some minor impact, but the timing and amount are still uncertain.”

Before the snow, however, comes the rain Tuesday, when high temperatures are 10 to 12 degrees above normal. Kern said the system is expected to provide from half an inch to 1 inch of light rainfall with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s.

The frozen ground is likely to keep the rain from soaking in, with much of the precipitation simply running off. Kern said a test of the ground in Valley on Saturday found frost 11 inches deep.

“It’s hard to say how much runoff there will be, but we will be keeping an eye on the rivers, especially the Platte and Elkhorn for ice movement,” she said.

Rain is expected to continue Wednesday with a high temperature of 36 and a low of 22 degrees forecast. A high temperature of just 21 degrees on Thursday will ensure that any rain turns to snow, Kern said.

The high temperatures for Omaha and eastern Nebraska on Friday are forecast to remain in the 20s. Warmer weather, however, is predicted to return for the weekend.

“Temperatures will rebound again for Saturday and Sunday,” Kern said. “We are calling for temperatures to rise into the mid- to upper 40s both days.”

