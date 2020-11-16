Monday felt like Christmas for Omaha family donating 40-foot tree to Durham Museum

Monday was like Christmas for the Rosses as half a dozen Union Pacific trucks rolled up outside the family's home to cut down their 40-foot-tall blue spruce to use as the Durham Museum's Christmas tree.
"The trucks are coming. The trucks are coming," said 4-year-old Harlan Ross as he danced in the family driveway near 134th and Harrison Streets. "The trucks are here!"
Harlan's parents, Jason and Fallon Ross, had been up since 4:30 a.m., waiting for members of U.P.'s Bridges and Buildings division to arrive and take down the tree, which will become the centerpiece for "Christmas at Union Station."
"We struggled to get to sleep last night," Fallon Ross said. "Then it was 4:30 in the morning and I was wide awake. It's like Christmas morning for us."
The tradition of a tree at the Durham Museum goes back to the 1930s and the museum's days as a train station. Union Pacific employees would cut down large evergreens in the Pacific Northwest and send them to Omaha's Union Station, where they would be decorated and displayed for travelers.
The station closed in 1971. The Western Heritage Museum — now known as the Durham Museum — opened in 1975 in the building at 801 S. 10th St., and the tree tradition resumed in the 1980s.
The Rosses moved into their home 2½ years ago, Jason Ross said. They complained to a neighbor about the towering spruce in the front yard because it made it hard to grow grass.
"Our neighbor was the one who told us that we could submit it to the museum," Fallon Ross said. "We were excited to be picked. We've got another one they can have if they want, too."
Neighbors gathered to watch the Union Pacific crew hook a cable to the top of the tree to hold it in place after a chainsaw roared through its trunk. With clockwork precision, the giant tree was laid on its side and then lifted onto a trailer for the ride to the museum.
Jessica Brummer, a spokeswoman for the museum, said decorating the tree will take three or four days. This year's lighting ceremony will be a virtual event at 7 on Thanksgiving night. It will be available to view on the museum's Facebook page and website.
"Nothing has been normal this year because the museum was closed for five months, and we didn't really know what we could do," Brummer said. "Everything had to come together quickly, but today we've provided a little bit of a return to normal for Omaha."
The coronavirus pandemic has caused some changes for the museum's holiday visitors from Nov. 27 through Jan. 10. The museum's hours will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Visitors must reserve times for admission to ensure paced guest arrivals and moderated attendance levels. Every visitor, including children and museum members, must buy a ticket in advance and wear masks.
Reservations are available online at durhammuseum.org/tickets or by phone at 402-444-5071. The Durham Museum recommends planning a visit in advance as some time slots will sell out.
The Ross family is looking forward to its first "Christmas at Union Station." Harlan is just the right age to appreciate the spectacle, his mother said.
"He's really starting to get into his surroundings, and he's so excited to see all this happening today," she said. "He thought Santa was going to be here this morning. I had to tell him that no, Santa's still getting his list together."
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.