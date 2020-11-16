Monday felt like Christmas for Omaha family donating 40-foot tree to Durham Museum

"Our neighbor was the one who told us that we could submit it to the museum," Fallon Ross said. "We were excited to be picked. We've got another one they can have if they want, too."

Neighbors gathered to watch the Union Pacific crew hook a cable to the top of the tree to hold it in place after a chainsaw roared through its trunk. With clockwork precision, the giant tree was laid on its side and then lifted onto a trailer for the ride to the museum.

Jessica Brummer, a spokeswoman for the museum, said decorating the tree will take three or four days. This year's lighting ceremony will be a virtual event at 7 on Thanksgiving night. It will be available to view on the museum's Facebook page and website.

"Nothing has been normal this year because the museum was closed for five months, and we didn't really know what we could do," Brummer said. "Everything had to come together quickly, but today we've provided a little bit of a return to normal for Omaha."

The coronavirus pandemic has caused some changes for the museum's holiday visitors from Nov. 27 through Jan. 10. The museum's hours will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday.