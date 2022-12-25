Monday's World-Herald only available as e-edition, not in print

As you enjoy Sunday’s World-Herald on this Christmas Day, please note that we will publish only our e-edition on Monday, Dec. 26. There will be no print edition tomorrow.

The holiday schedule means that some of our daily features for Monday can be found in print in today’s Sunday Living section. Monday’s comics and puzzles can be found on Page E6. Monday’s advice columns, including Ask Amy, and other entertainment news can be found on Page E9.

Besides offering Monday’s e-edition online, we’ll continue to provide breaking news during the holiday weekend on Omaha.com.

The World-Herald’s print edition resumes Tuesday.