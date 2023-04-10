A huge influx of dogs at the Nebraska Humane Society is causing the shelter to let potential adopters name their own price.

During the first nine days of April, 188 dogs have come into Nebraska Humane Society, spokeswoman Pam Wiese said Monday. That total includes unclaimed lost pets, surrendered pets and animals rescued from inadequate conditions.

"Right now the paradigm has shifted and we have more dogs than cats," Wiese said. "We desperately need the space, as warmer weather typically means even more loose dogs."

To make room in the kennels, the humane society is offering a "pick your price" sale for most dogs 1-year and older. People interested in adopting can view potential pets online before meeting them in person inside the shelter at 89th and Fort Streets.

Wiese said dog adoption numbers have been good in 2023 with 868 dogs finding homes so far. Another 464 dogs were found and returned to their homes.

"But we are struggling to keep up with intake," Wiese said. "We have more dogs than we have kennels, and that includes emergency overflow."

Wiese said potential pet owners don't need to apply online. Adoption hours are Monday through Friday from noon until 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

The shelter is also ready to work with pet owners who may have run into financial difficulty. The pet food pantry is open every Friday to help with feeding costs and owners can also check to see if they qualify for grants to help with medical costs.

"If your pet comes into the shelter, please reclaim them," Wiese said. "We list every stray pet on our website, which is updating continuously."

