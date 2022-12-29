More Legacy Crossing tenants have moved into permanent housing

More families that were displaced from a condemned Omaha apartment complex have found permanent housing.
As of Thursday, 21 families have found new housing after the closure of Legacy Crossing apartments, according to an update provided by Heartland Family Service. Eight property inspections are underway before families move into new housing.
The apartment complex near 105th and Fort Streets was condemned Dec. 19 because of widespread fire, safety and health violations. The move left residents scrambling to pack up and find new housing.
Since the closure, Heartland Family Service has been helping tenants with moving out as well as finding temporary and permanent housing.
With a couple exceptions, officials with the organization expect to have everyone moved out of the complex by Saturday.
Tenants were assigned a case manager through Heartland Family Service. Case managers continue to help with the housing search process, including scheduling showings, inspections and leases, the organization said.
