More money sought to bolster Nebraska's health care workforce

Nebraska's hospital and medical associations have sent a letter to state senators encouraging them to devote a share of the state's federal pandemic funding to bolstering the health care workforce.

Leaders of the Nebraska Hospital Association and the Nebraska Medical Association, which represents many of the state's doctors, also raised concerns in a letter dated Thursday that the Legislature's proposal does not reserve contingency funds for future public health response needs.

The associations are not alone in lobbying for a share of the state's allotment under the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARPA funding bill will be on Wednesday's legislative agenda. The committee proposal would use $1.03 billion of the $1.04 billion that Nebraska will get from ARPA.

Jeremy Nordquist, the hospital association's president, said the groups' members are concerned about the lack of investment in initiatives that would immediately strengthen the state's health care workforce, particularly in rural Nebraska. That workforce has suffered losses during the pandemic.

A study by the Nebraska Center for Nursing indicated the state will face a shortage of 5,435 nurses by the year 2025. That number actually is expected to be higher given the losses of nurses due to the pandemic. As of last week, some 7,247 open nursing positions in Nebraska were posted on Indeed.com.

According to a University of Nebraska Medical Center health care workforce study, every county but Douglas and Lancaster has been designated a shortage area for at least one type of physician primary care specialty. Nearly a fifth of physicians in the state are approaching retirement age.

The associations urged the Legislature to appropriate funds for three initiatives to jump-start the health care workforce:

• $5 million for nursing scholarships.

• $5 million for rural health professional student loan repayment.

• Ongoing operational funding for the Rural Health Complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Nordquist said the associations' leaders also are concerned about a lack of contingency funding for future public health emergencies, such as another wave of COVID-19.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, he said, had included $20 million each for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year in his ARPA spending proposal to cover hospital capacity needs, including traveling nurses. The committee's proposal does not include such funds.

Nordquist noted that the state's hospitals are only six weeks removed from having a limit on elective procedures due to high numbers of COVID patients.

The state has until 2026 to spend the ARPA funds. The Legislature could set aside contingency funds and "have that there as a backstop."

"We don't know what the future holds," he said.

World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report.

