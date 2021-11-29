More Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID; case rates among nation's highest

President Joe Biden said in a briefing Monday that omicron is a "cause for concern, not a cause for panic."

He said the best protection against the new variant or the delta variant is for people to get fully vaccinated. Those older than 18 who are fully vaccinated and who completed that series before June 12 should get a booster shot.

Biden also noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, his top coronavirus adviser, thinks that current vaccines provide at least some protection from the new variant and that boosters will add to that coverage.

Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, said he suspects researchers will have a better idea by next week whether the vaccines continue to offer good protection.

"My guess is going to be that yes, the vaccine will continue to offer protection against more severe manifestations of disease," he said.

The other key question is whether omicron is more transmissible than the delta variant. So far, Rupp said, there's no hard evidence that omicron will outcompete delta or that it's more transmissible. But omicron has been found in a number of new places over a short period of time, which raises concerns that it could prove more contagious.