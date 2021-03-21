More opportunity to help: Do Good Week replaces Omaha Gives in April

SHARE Omaha will track activity through Friday and share updates on its website and through social media.

Nonprofits have come up with a variety of ways to engage the public that week. They also have an abundance of wish list items and a number of volunteer opportunities.

At RISE, for instance, the message that Monday will be the need for widespread empathy.

“Re-entry is crisis all the time,” Ring said. “It takes a whole community to help people re-enter well.”

She plans to post a series of testimonials from RISE participants on social media that day.

She said RISE needs 50 volunteers a month to work with people at seven state correctional facilities (when there’s not a pandemic). They help participants in the group’s six-month program with resumes and cover letters and offer feedback on business plans submitted for a “Shark Tank”-like activity.

Participants and volunteers have been meeting virtually since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The group also needs personal care products for its Re-entry Builder Bags — “all those things that are really expensive when you add them up,” Ring said.