More precipitation expected early Saturday in Omaha and Lincoln areas

  • Updated
What little snow that's expected to fall in the Omaha and Lincoln areas early Saturday should be melted by late morning, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Brian Barjenbruch, who works at the weather service's Valley office, said Friday that he expects to see some snowflakes at his house in Omaha, although most of the snow probably will stay southeast of Lincoln and Omaha.

The precipitation is expected to start as rain around midnight and switch over to a rain-snow mix. It should be out of the Omaha area by 8 a.m., Barjenbruch said.

Places that do get more snow than rain could see snow accumulate on bridges, he said, so drivers should watch for that.

Rainfall totals in Omaha will vary, Barjenbruch said, with southeastern parts of town seeing an additional quarter of an inch and the northwestern part getting only sprinkles.

Omaha's Eppley Airfield recorded just under half an inch of rain Friday. Barjenbruch said that nearly equaled Eppley's .56-inch total from all of October: .34 of an inch of rain Oct. 11, .20 of an inch Oct. 24 and trace amounts on four other days.

Salem, Nebraska, which is west of Falls City in far southeast Nebraska, recorded an inch of rain Friday.

The temperature Saturday should be in the low 40s around noon with a high by mid- to late afternoon in the mid-50s. Winds are expected to be around 10 mph, with a few gusts of up to 20 mph. 

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

