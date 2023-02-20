Omaha-area residents who are enjoying the mild temperatures should prepare for a reminder that it is still winter as a few more days of low temperatures and potential snowfall lay ahead.

As a significant winter storm moves into eastern Nebraska later this week, heavy snowfall will largely be concentrated north of Omaha. But the metro area could still see up to 2 inches of snow and subzero wind chills, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

The storm will roll into the area on Wednesday afternoon, Weather Service meteorologist Brett Albright said. It will begin as a wintry mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain throughout Wednesday evening before transitioning to sleet and snow overnight.

Snow will likely continue into Thursday morning until about noon.

Albright said the total snow accumulation in the Omaha metro area could be anywhere from zero to 2 inches, with an expected ice accumulation of about one-tenth of an inch. Roads may become slick during the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

"On Thursday, we'll also see some high winds and a transition to much colder weather for at least a day or two," Albright said. "Wednesday will be breezy, but Thursday morning may see gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour."

Wind chills on Thursday will remain subzero for most of the day, reaching lows of minus 15 degrees. The high actual temperature on Thursday will be about 20 degrees.

The cold weather will be short-lived, though, as temperatures will reach into the high 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

