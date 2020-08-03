More than 1,000 seek COVID-19 rental assistance from Douglas County in first week

More than 1,000 people applied for help paying past-due rent in the first week of Douglas County’s federally funded program to help people who have lost income because of COVID-19.
The Douglas County Board has allocated $10 million of federal CARES Act funding and vowed to allot more if needed. The Douglas County General Assistance Department began accepting applications July 27. In the first week, 1,363 people applied, Melissa Sewick, director of the department, said Monday.
Only 23 applications had been approved by Friday. Another 43 were denied, mainly due to a lack of documentation from applicants that COVID-19 had caused a reduction in their income. But Sewick said she expects the pace of approval to pick up as applicants, landlords, General Assistance staff and the county’s CARES Act accounting consultants become more familiar with the process.
“Just this morning I’ve approved four or five, so that’s already increased from where we were last week,” Sewick said. “I think the biggest holdup from last week was, you know, it’s the first week, but then also we’re doing a lot more follow-through with the tenants and the landlords than we earlier anticipated, because we want to do everything we can to help these individuals, rather than just deny.”
The Douglas County CARES Rental Assistance program is for Douglas County residents with low to moderate income who have lost jobs or hours and have been unable to pay their rent after April 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic. People are eligible for up to four months of unpaid, past-due rent, with a maximum of $4,000 total. If people qualify, the benefit is paid directly to their landlord.
People can apply on-line at douglascounty-ne.gov/coronovirus-relief-fund-information.
Renters need to submit a number of supporting documents with their applications; a list is on the website along with more information about requirements and a list of agencies that can help people apply. People also can call the DC CARES Rental Assistance Program help desk Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 402-444-7232.
In order for people’s rent to be paid, landlords must supply documents and agree not to evict the renters for past-due rent in the months for which the county has aided the tenants. Through Friday, the county had approved about $33,000 from the fund.
Sewick expects more people will continue to need help because eviction moratoriums have ended and the extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits has expired.
“A lot of people probably were able to pay their rent over the summer months when they were getting that additional $600 a week,” Sewick said. “But now that that’s run out, they are not going to be able to keep up with food, rent, utilities, childcare expenses, all of that. So I think that we’re really going to see that there is a continued need throughout the next few months.”
The Douglas County Board also has allocated up to $4 million in CARES Act money for utility bill assistance. That money could become available soon. The County Board is scheduled to consider an agreement with a service provider Tuesday.
