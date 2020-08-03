More than 1,000 seek COVID-19 rental assistance from Douglas County in first week

The Douglas County CARES Rental Assistance program is for Douglas County residents with low to moderate income who have lost jobs or hours and have been unable to pay their rent after April 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic. People are eligible for up to four months of unpaid, past-due rent, with a maximum of $4,000 total. If people qualify, the benefit is paid directly to their landlord.

People can apply on-line at douglascounty-ne.gov/coronovirus-relief-fund-information.

Renters need to submit a number of supporting documents with their applications; a list is on the website along with more information about requirements and a list of agencies that can help people apply. People also can call the DC CARES Rental Assistance Program help desk Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 402-444-7232.

In order for people’s rent to be paid, landlords must supply documents and agree not to evict the renters for past-due rent in the months for which the county has aided the tenants. Through Friday, the county had approved about $33,000 from the fund.

Sewick expects more people will continue to need help because eviction moratoriums have ended and the extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits has expired.