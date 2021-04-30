More than 1,000 volunteer during Do Good Week; $2.6 million raised for Omaha nonprofits

Do Good Week gave Catholic Charities of Omaha a chance to honor some special people.
The timing of the week was smart because it was during National Volunteer Month, said Denise Bartels, the nonprofit’s vice president of institutional advancement.
“We couldn’t do anything without volunteers,” she said. “They are silent angels who really help us out.”
Her group recruited several new angels during Do Good Week. It also celebrated the ones they already had, including Juanita Rendon, one of six finalists for the national volunteer of the year award from Catholic Charities USA, Bartels said.
SHARE Omaha has been hearing similar stories over the last several days.
Its first-ever Do Good Week resulted in 912 new volunteer applicants for participating nonprofits and prompted 1,274 people to donate 2,885 hours over the six-day event. Those hours are worth $78,500, according to the $27.20 national value of one volunteer hour. Do Good Week also raised $2.6 million, including $384,000 in matching funds agencies raised themselves.
Nonprofit directors and SHARE Omaha leaders were pleased with the outcome. Many said they didn’t know what to expect from the event, which replaced the eight-year-old Omaha Gives, a 24-hour philanthropy blitz.
“I was unsure about it because we had such success over the last several years,” said Simone Weber, CEO and music missionary for the nonprofit Table Grace Cafe, a downtown eatery that serves meals to the needy.
She said the cafe raised anywhere from $10,000 to $21,000 during Omaha Gives. This year’s Do Good Week goal was $15,000.
“By Monday, we had gotten over $16,000, and we continue to get checks every day,” Weber said.
Other nonprofit directors also reported successes.
“We raised enough funds to fully vet more than 40 cats and 83 in-kind wish list donations,” said representatives of Felius Cat Cafe.
The Omaha Jitterbugs dance club found a new board member, and the Midwest YouCan Foundation, supporting those with epilepsy, found a volunteer nurse for its yearly camp.
ThriVinci, a nonprofit itself, donated 455 items worth $380 to make care packages for clients at the Stephen Center Emergency Shelter.
Do Good Week goes beyond the primary point of Omaha Gives.
“Our mission is a holistic approach to philanthropy, and this week provided opportunities for donor exploration, the fulfillment of needed items, volunteerism and financial support,” said Marjorie Maas, SHARE Omaha executive director.
Each day focused on a different thing:
Mission Monday gave nonprofits a chance to share their goals, hopes and dreams.
During the week, 25,000 people spent 100,000 hours exploring causes on SHAREomaha,org. SHARE has a number of websites in other cities, and Maas said Omaha’s Do Good Week traffic was the highest ever on any of those sites.
In addition, about 1,800 people attended virtual or live Do Good Week events.
New Donor Tuesday encouraged people to give to an organization they hadn’t supported.
New donors accounted for 25% of all gifts during the event.
Wish List Wednesday encouraged purchases of material goods for nonprofits and made it easy through Amazon.com.
Over the week, people bought almost 1,250 items valued at $48,900 for area agencies.
Volun-Thursday, when most of the week’s volunteering occurred.
Fund-It Friday, the day to concentrate on financial gifts.
Celebration Saturday, a chance to reflect on the week’s success. At Table Grace Cafe, Weber and other musicians, including a new volunteer, performed for diners and a virtual audience.
Bartels, of Catholic Charities, said the holistic approach — donating hours, using your gifts and sharing your bounty — mirrors the Catholic philosophy of philanthropy.
“Do Good Week allowed us to address time, talent and treasure, and that was big for us,” she said.
