More than 1,000 volunteer during Do Good Week; $2.6 million raised for Omaha nonprofits

Do Good Week gave Catholic Charities of Omaha a chance to honor some special people.

The timing of the week was smart because it was during National Volunteer Month, said Denise Bartels, the nonprofit’s vice president of institutional advancement.

“We couldn’t do anything without volunteers,” she said. “They are silent angels who really help us out.”

Her group recruited several new angels during Do Good Week. It also celebrated the ones they already had, including Juanita Rendon, one of six finalists for the national volunteer of the year award from Catholic Charities USA, Bartels said.

SHARE Omaha has been hearing similar stories over the last several days.