More than 200 metro area teachers gather at Memorial Park to demand a mask mandate

"For the most part, I'm not as concerned about my individual health as I am about the transmission," said Mark Durante. "My mother is elderly. Her parents are elderly. Our neighbors who we are in direct contact with every day are elderly."

Mark Durante said he doesn't want to be the reason other people get sick.

Teacher Jared Ganley said every educator at Monday's demonstration wants to be part of a safe reopening.

"We want to do it right," he said. "We want to protect the people we love and the people that are around us."

Ganley said going months without seeing his students this spring was one of the hardest things he's ever done. He missed the "aha" moments and the joy he gets from being around them.

"Emphatically we want to be back," he said. "We want to be back safely."

Omaha educators protest for a mask mandate

