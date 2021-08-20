 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 25 dead rabbits found in west Omaha home; 2 dogs, 8 rabbits rescued
0 comments

More than 25 dead rabbits found in west Omaha home; 2 dogs, 8 rabbits rescued

More than 25 dead rabbits were found in a west Omaha home Thursday by Omaha police and animal control officers.

Animal control officers with the Nebraska Humane Society obtained a search warrant after they received reports of unsafe and unsanitary conditions in the home in the 6200 block of South 149th Street, said Pam Wiese, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Humane Society.

More than 25 dead rabbits and high levels of ammonia were found inside. Two dogs and eight rabbits were rescued and are being cared for by the Humane Society.

Officers will refer the case to the Douglas County attorney, who will decide whether to press charges, Weise said.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert