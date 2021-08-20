More than 25 dead rabbits found in west Omaha home; 2 dogs, 8 rabbits rescued

More than 25 dead rabbits were found in a west Omaha home Thursday by Omaha police and animal control officers.

Animal control officers with the Nebraska Humane Society obtained a search warrant after they received reports of unsafe and unsanitary conditions in the home in the 6200 block of South 149th Street, said Pam Wiese, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Humane Society.

More than 25 dead rabbits and high levels of ammonia were found inside. Two dogs and eight rabbits were rescued and are being cared for by the Humane Society.

Officers will refer the case to the Douglas County attorney, who will decide whether to press charges, Weise said.

