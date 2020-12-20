More than 300 people bring gifts for the homeless at Open Door Mission

"This year is very different because it's so labor-intensive to serve with COVID-19 protocols," Gregory said.

The mission typically averages 2,500 to 3,500 volunteers a month, but because of coronavirus concerns, that number has dropped to about 520. But the community remains extremely generous, Gregory said.

"We've had programs like the Farmers of America bringing two semi loads of fruit and vegetables every week to feed 31,000 households," she said. "We're doing drive-thru programs because of the need to stay socially distant."

Melissa Gebauer and Larry Lange of Omaha were among those dropping off items Sunday. Gebauer, who works for a software company, said colleagues donated enough money this year to furnish gifts for 12 homeless men, the largest number in at least five years.

"It's been a tough year for everyone," she said. "People really wanted to find a way to do some good."

The wish list from the men had been straightforward, mostly including work boots, warm winter gear and jeans.

"Those are things that we pretty much take for granted, but they mean so much to these men," Gebauer said.