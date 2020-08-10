More than 50,000 OPPD customers lose power as winds rip through Omaha

More than 50,000 OPPD customers lost power Monday morning when a front carrying strong winds ripped through eastern Nebraska.

More than 48,000 customers in Douglas County were without power as of 10:55 a.m., according to OPPD's power outage map. Another 4,800 customers were without power in Washington County and about 860 in Sarpy County.

A strong storm system developed around Tekamah and Fremont and quickly intensified Monday morning, said meteorologist David Eastlack of the National Weather Service office in Valley. The system's strength pushed out huge wind gusts to the south and east, which rolled through the Omaha area, he said.

Winds of between 55 mph and 70 mph blew through Omaha, Eastlack said. One report of 70 mph winds came in from near Standing Bear Lake in northwest Omaha, he said.

"The bulk of the precipitation missed us," he said. "Most of that fell on the northern flank of the storm."

Several reports came in of trees and tree branches blowing over and bringing down power lines. A woman suffered an injury to her arm when a tree fell on a power line near 36th and Pinkney Streets, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher.