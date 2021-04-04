More than ever, Easter is a new beginning for many in Omaha area this year

» Many churches are cutting extras, such as coffee hours and Easter breakfasts, for safety.

» And attendance is down in many sanctuaries because scores of people still aren’t ready for crowds of any kind.

Westside Church on West Dodge Road, for instance, has reopened at full capacity but is seeing only 30% to 40% of the attendance it had before COVID-19, said senior pastor Curt Dodd, though he, like Bachus, said his online numbers have been strong.

Pastors report, however, that many parishioners have told them that they’re returning today to celebrate a new beginning.

Those who come back to St. Leo Catholic Church will savor the vocal music that hasn’t been featured in online Mass.

Small groups sang throughout Holy Week and will be present on Sunday and beyond, though the full choir won’t return until fall, said music director Jenny ten Bensel.

“People have missed singing and will be happy it’s back,” she said. “Of all the Easters, I think this will be one of the more meaningful ones. It will feel kind of like normal because there will be singing.”