More than half of Catholic schools in Omaha require masks: 'They know how to manage it'

More than half the Catholic schools in the Omaha metro area have chosen to require masks indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Archdiocese of Omaha left that decision up to each school's administration, as it did last school year. And while local church leaders say families largely have embraced masks, the choice to mandate masking has caused some of the same tensions that have flared up at public school board meetings.

A number of families have reportedly chosen to pull their children from the school at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn because they disagreed with its mask requirement. Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor for the archdiocese, said he was aware some families had departed, but he didn't know how many.

Vicki Payton, director of operations at St. Patrick's, issued a statement about the school's mask policy.

"While we recognize that the past few weeks were challenging for the St. Patrick’s community, there is not a school across the metro that has not experienced differing opinions over the decision to mask or not mask their students," Payton said. "St. Patrick’s is choosing to focus on 'one community' in Christ and showing kindness and grace to all."