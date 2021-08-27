More than half of Catholic schools in Omaha require masks: 'They know how to manage it'

More than half the Catholic schools in the Omaha metro area have chosen to require masks indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Archdiocese of Omaha left that decision up to each school's administration, as it did last school year. And while local church leaders say families largely have embraced masks, the choice to mandate masking has caused some of the same tensions that have flared up at public school board meetings.
A number of families have reportedly chosen to pull their children from the school at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn because they disagreed with its mask requirement. Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor for the archdiocese, said he was aware some families had departed, but he didn't know how many.
Vicki Payton, director of operations at St. Patrick's, issued a statement about the school's mask policy.
"While we recognize that the past few weeks were challenging for the St. Patrick’s community, there is not a school across the metro that has not experienced differing opinions over the decision to mask or not mask their students," Payton said. "St. Patrick’s is choosing to focus on 'one community' in Christ and showing kindness and grace to all."
Although McNeil said he was concerned that families would choose to leave a school or parish because of a single policy meant to protect "the best interests" of the school and its pupils, he said parents must make choices for their children based on what they think is best.
Of the 37 Catholic schools in the Omaha metro area, 22 are requiring masks indoors. The remaining 15 schools — eight high schools and seven elementary schools — have mask-optional policies, according to the archdiocese.
McNeil said the Catholic schools, which serve more than 14,600 students, did a "heroic job" managing cases during the 2020-21 school year. While the schools dealt with "spot cases," there were not significant breakouts, he said.
"They proved they know how to manage it," McNeil said. "We trust that they know how to manage it again."
Public districts in the Omaha metro area have taken different approaches to masking. Masks have been required across all grade levels in the Omaha Public Schools since school began. The Millard Public Schools — which has been forced to close some elementary classes after outbreaks of the virus — has a mask-optional policy.
In another recent clash over masks at a Catholic school, a man interrupted a homily at St. Robert Bellarmine near 120th and Pacific Streets on Sunday to express his displeasure with the school's policy requiring masking.
"It's unfortunate that someone tried to use that sacred time and space to air (a) protest," McNeil said.
Messages to the Rev. Dave Reeson of St. Robert were not returned this week.
Other church leaders said masking has largely been embraced by parishioners and parents, and has not been an issue.
At St. Pius X/St. Leo School near 69th and Blondo Streets, all students from prekindergarten through eighth grade and adults are required to wear masks indoors. Masking is encouraged during church services at St. Pius X.
The Rev. Joe Wray of St. Pius X said there's been a "tremendous response" by the 1,200 families at the church.
"Most of my families are very positive about doing the mask thing," Wray said. "I don't want to be uncharitable, but the people that are not masking are just ill-informed."
Since early August, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stressed the need for masking in schools to help keep children safe from the highly contagious delta variant, which has led to rising virus cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska.
Because children under age 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, a "layered" approach to disease prevention is necessary, the CDC has said, including masking, maintaining physical distance and testing, handwashing and adequate ventilation.
Wray lamented the "disinformation" that has been pushed about how effective masks are at preventing the spread of illness. Like many people, Wray said he is tired of yanking on a mask every day. But until a vaccine is approved for young children, the act is a small sacrifice people can make to keep others safe, he said.
“We have over 500 kids in our school that are under 12, and they cannot be vaccinated,” Wray said. “We have to do what we have to do to protect them.”
McNeil encouraged people to approach one another with respect during a time that has been hard for many.
"This really seems to be a time where what's most important ... is mutual trust and respect for one another," McNeil said. "I think that would go a long way in reducing and mitigating some of this — the pushback, the anger, having to do with masks."
